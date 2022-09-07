Bankroll Vault (VLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,335.00

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

