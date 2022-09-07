BankSocial (BSL) Price Tops $0.0004

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. BankSocial has a market cap of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BankSocial alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022788 BTC.

BankSocial Coin Profile

BankSocial (CRYPTO:BSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BankSocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BankSocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.