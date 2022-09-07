Bao Finance (BAO) Tops One Day Volume of $68,582.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $68,582.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

