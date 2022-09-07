Barclays Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $71.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COUP stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.