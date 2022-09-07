Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

ABX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$19.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$34.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

