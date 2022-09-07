Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.
ABX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$19.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$34.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.