Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Noble Financial

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Noble Financial to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baudax Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

See Also

