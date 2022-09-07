Baytex Energy (BTEGF) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Baytex Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61% Baytex Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion $1.29 billion 4.29 Baytex Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 4.95

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Baytex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33 Baytex Energy Competitors 710 2129 1840 55 2.26

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

