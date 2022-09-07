Beacon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $60,182.07 and approximately $66.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00163483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 485.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

