Beacon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $60,182.07 and approximately $66.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001949 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00163483 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008810 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 485.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000184 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
