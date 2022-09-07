Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.74). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.69) EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 18.4 %

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $562.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.