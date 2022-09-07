Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $594,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

