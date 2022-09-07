Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003345 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

