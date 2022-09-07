Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Jonathan Di-Stefano Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Di-Stefano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Belvoir Group Price Performance

Belvoir Group stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Belvoir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 208.69 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 291.50 ($3.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.