Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Betsson (OTC:BTSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Betsson Stock Performance
Shares of BTSNF stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Betsson has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $6.25.
Betsson Company Profile
