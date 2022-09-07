Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.15 Million

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $44.15 million and $155,503.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bezoge Earth Profile

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

