BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,810.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,810 ($58.12) and last traded at GBX 4,795 ($57.94), with a volume of 18445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,670 ($56.43).
BH Macro Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,791.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,523.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,273.47.
BH Macro Company Profile
BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.
