Big Data Protocol Trading Down 3.9% This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $96,514.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

