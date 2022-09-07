Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Bill.com worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

NYSE BILL opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

