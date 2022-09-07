Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $19.73 billion and $9.54 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035908 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00055224 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,723,454,840 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

