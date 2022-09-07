Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $19.73 billion and $9.54 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134639 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035908 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00055224 BTC.
About Binance USD
BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,723,454,840 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
