Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

BIIB opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average of $207.76. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $332.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

