BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.