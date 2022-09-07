Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.33. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 13,927 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

