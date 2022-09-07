BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 14,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
