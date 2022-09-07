BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 14,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BiomX by 200.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

