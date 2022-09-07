BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $350,196.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023036 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

