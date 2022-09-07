Bismuth (BIS) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bismuth has a market cap of $983,735.88 and $931.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016495 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001535 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

