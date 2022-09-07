Biswap Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $82.21 million and $5.58 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030570 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086520 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00041719 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap (BSW) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Buying and Selling Biswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.Telegram | MediumDocs”

