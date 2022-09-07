BitBall Reaches Market Cap of $548,650.72 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BitBall has a total market cap of $548,650.72 and approximately $170,559.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.38 or 0.99942430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025012 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

