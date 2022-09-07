BitBook Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $499,156.57 (BBT)

BitBook (BBT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BitBook has a market capitalization of $499,156.57 and $163,437.00 worth of BitBook was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBook has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitBook coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,235.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022889 BTC.

About BitBook

BitBook (CRYPTO:BBT) is a coin. BitBook’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. BitBook’s official Twitter account is @Bitboosters.

Buying and Selling BitBook

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBoost is launching an application «The Block», which is a decentralized e-commerce platform based on the Ethereum blockchain's smart contracts protocol. All transactions within The Block will take place in ether (ETH). BBT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that allows users to list items on The Block marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBook directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBook should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBook using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

