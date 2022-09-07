Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00308930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00120682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00078393 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

