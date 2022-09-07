Bitcoin Private Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $60.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00306849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00119282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

