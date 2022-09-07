Bitcoin SV Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $968.99 million and approximately $51.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $50.56 or 0.00267200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00602614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005446 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017388 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,163,383 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.