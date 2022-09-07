Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $188.18 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $188.18 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

