BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.0772

BitCore (BTX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $148,677.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.86 or 0.08058793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00180724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00289343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00769035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00599815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001252 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

