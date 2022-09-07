BitCore Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $151,035.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.78 or 0.08476991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00193080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00295893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00775225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.72 or 0.00612284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

