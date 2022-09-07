BitShares 24 Hour Volume Reaches $554,544.00 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $29.08 million and $554,544.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00098698 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031810 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023167 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00265750 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027515 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
