BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $28.11 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.11 million and approximately $700,796.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00097276 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00031204 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021662 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00261561 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000098 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.