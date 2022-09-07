BitSong Hits One Day Volume of $13,902.00 (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BitSong has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $13,902.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSong coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitSong has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

BitSong Coin Profile

BitSong (CRYPTO:BTSG) is a coin. BitSong’s total supply is 121,925,429 coins and its circulating supply is 63,225,132 coins. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong.

Buying and Selling BitSong

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports. “

