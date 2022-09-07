Black Phoenix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,118.00 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Black Phoenix has a market cap of $159,840.67 and $16,118.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Black Phoenix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Black Phoenix Profile

Black Phoenix is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Black Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.