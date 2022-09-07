BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $775,060.82

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $775,060.82 and $237.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,590,195 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

