Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.11 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

