BlackRock Inc. Purchases 204,208 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.35% of Royal Gold worth $959,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,759,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.