BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.66).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.