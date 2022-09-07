BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.66).
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).
