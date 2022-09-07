Blair Thomas Sells 591,131 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 591,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.69), for a total value of £2,784,227.01 ($3,364,218.23).

Blair Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 468.10 ($5.66) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Harbour Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 298.50 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.51). The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 529.81.

Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

