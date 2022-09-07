Blair William & Co. IL Has $61.81 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 2.12% of Goosehead Insurance worth $61,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,113,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $3,131,265.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.5 %

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.