Blair William & Co. IL Has $65.74 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.38% of Rollins worth $65,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 248,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $9,144,276.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,958,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,008,670.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.