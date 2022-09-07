Blair William & Co. IL Has $75.13 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $75,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV opened at $133.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

