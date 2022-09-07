Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $76,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

MCHP opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.