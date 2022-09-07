Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,340 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $79,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,777,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,048,000 after buying an additional 805,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 591,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 41,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

