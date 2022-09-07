Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 83,358 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Insulet worth $68,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD opened at $249.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average of $239.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.