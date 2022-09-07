Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,572 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $60,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

