BLOC.MONEY Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $16,686.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

